Man dies attempting to save grandson in Bay County boating accident

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a homeless man who died in an RV fire in Saginaw on July 11. 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez was found in the burned out vehicle after fire crews put out the blaze. The RV was parked at behind the King Fish and More Restaurant at 1202 N. Washington when a passerby noticed flames coming from the vehicle and a building next to it. The owner of the RV told police he often let homeless people sleep inside the vehicle.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO