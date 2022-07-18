ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Man dies attempting to save grandson in Bay County boating accident

By Jordyn Bruns
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has died following a boating accident while fishing in the Saginaw Bay on Saturday. Bay County...

