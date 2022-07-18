ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

T.J. Hockenson Has Fifth-Highest Madden 23 Rating among Tight Ends

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv3n2_0gjvD9CK00

While the Detroit Lions curiously had low ratings among their wide receivers unit in the released Madden 23 rollout, tight end T.J. Hockenson received an 89 overall rating, which ranks fifth among all tight ends.

The 25-year-old tight end is entering his fourth season in the league. Expectations have started to rise regarding what he can accomplish in new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's offense.

Now that Johnson is going to have a strong influence in running the offense this season, Hockenson explained to reporters why he's excited about what he can accomplish in 2022.

"Ben has seen me do routes that most guys or coordinators wouldn't think that a tight end could do," Hockenson said during minicamp. "Splitting me out, running a comeback, splitting me out and running things that really only wide receivers do.

"He's seen me run it and he's seen me run it well. Just being able to have that in his head -- we're already seeing it now being split out and doing some things and showing what we got."

Scroll to Continue

Recently, the talented tight end has been spending time out West working with quarterback Jared Goff and other wideouts.

Like many of the members of the roster, Hockenson is hoping that he can remain healthy in order to be able to maximize his potential.

"T.J. is a unique player and somebody that we need to take advantage of his full skill set," Goff said at minicamp. "No one knows him better than Ben, so having him in that spot to make those decisions and draw things up is helpful. But he's doing a great job creatively with T.J."

Lions Madden 23 tight end ratings

  • T.J. Hockenson -- 89
  • Devin Funchess -- 67
  • James Mitchell -- 64
  • Garrett Griffin -- 62
  • Brock Wright -- 60
  • Scott Daly -- 29

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Leonard Fournette weighs almost 260 pounds, Bucs coaches aren’t happy

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has reportedly drawn the ire of the team’s coaching staff by letting himself get out of shape this offseason. Longtime Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said on his podcast that Fournette, who is listed at 228 pounds, actually weighs about 30 pounds more than that.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Scott Daly
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to North Carolina's CBS 17 and confirmed by Johnson's former teammates. The cause of death is still unknown. Johnson was drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. He spent five years in Pittsburgh, recording...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tight Ends#The Detroit Lions
JaguarReport

Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Jaguars Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

The Madden NFL 2023 ratings are slowly pouring out, giving fans a chance to examine and debate what the game got right -- and what it got wrong -- with their favorite teams. With EA Sports releasing new position groups ratings before the launch date of the game, we get a chance to examine how teams will stack up on the NFL's premier video game ahead of its release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BearDigest

The New Bears Linebackers

The Bears countdown to camp reaches players with jersey numbers in the 50s, and it's evident then how the franchise has retired too many numbers. The Bears have retired 14 jersey numbers and at this time of year it makes the job of equipment manager Tony Medlin a bit more complicated as he assigns numbers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson’s intent to sue may remain moot; 2-8 games could be final range of punishment

On Monday, the big news in the Deshaun Watson case came from Charles Robinson’s report that the NFL Players Association and Watson are prepared to file a federal lawsuit attacking a full-season suspension, if that’s the end result of the NFL’s internal process. However, the feeling within the Watson camp and the union is that it won’t come to that.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vikings Waive Quarterback Nate Stanley, Opening Spot on 90-Man Roster

The Vikings have waived quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. Stanley was a seventh-round pick (No. 244 overall) out of Iowa back in 2020 after a solid four-year career with the Hawkeyes. A big QB (6'4", 233) with a strong arm, Stanley was always a longshot to factor into the Vikings' plans because of his inconsistent accuracy and decision-making. Playing in a run-heavy offense at Iowa, he never completed 60 percent of his passes or threw for 3,000 yards in a season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy