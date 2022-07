The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) 1. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive, a project that was 59% complete as of a June 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The project will widen FM 1097 from two lanes to four lanes with a continuous left-turn lane. It is a continuation of another TxDOT widening project between I-45 and Anderson Road, which was complete pending a final inspection as of June.

WILLIS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO