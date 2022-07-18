ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover Target arson started as 'diversion to steal cart full of merchandise,' police say

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
A 26-year-old man started the July 10 fire at Target in Dover "as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise from the business," the Dover Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The fire was started in the linen section in the center of the store, according to police. The building, located on John Hunn Brown Road, was quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported, but between $3 million and $4 million in merchandise was damaged by smoke or fire, police said.

The store will remain closed for several weeks for repairs and restocking, according to Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo.

The suspect, a Dover resident, was identified "through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store," police said.

He was arrested at his home Monday and charged with first-degree arson, 19 counts of first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief of $5,000 or greater, shoplifting under $1,500 and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $137,000 cash bond.

