CISA announces launch of London bureau

By Ines Kagubare
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Monday that it will open its first attaché office in London later this month.

The London bureau will serve as a focal point for international collaboration between U.S. and U.K. government officials, the agency said. It will also help advance CISA’s objectives in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and emergency communications.

“As America’s cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don’t operate neatly within borders,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally.”

Julie Johnson, who previously served as a regional protective security adviser for CISA in New York, will head the London office.

The launch of the London bureau highlights the commitment of CISA and other U.S. federal agencies to collaborate with international partners in an effort to combat global cyber threats.

This commitment was on display earlier this month when FBI Director Christopher Wray met with the head of the United Kingdom’s MI5 to discuss the threats that Chinese espionage poses on Western businesses.

The agencies’ heads advised businesses to be cautious when conducting business in China, pointing to the country’s attempt to steal intellectual property.

“The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick — and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market,” Wray said. “And they’re set on using every tool at their disposal to do it.”

Newsweek

Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments

Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

