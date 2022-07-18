CISA announces launch of London bureau

Tweet

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Monday that it will open its first attaché office in London later this month.

The London bureau will serve as a focal point for international collaboration between U.S. and U.K. government officials, the agency said. It will also help advance CISA’s objectives in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and emergency communications.

“As America’s cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don’t operate neatly within borders,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally.”

Julie Johnson, who previously served as a regional protective security adviser for CISA in New York, will head the London office.

The launch of the London bureau highlights the commitment of CISA and other U.S. federal agencies to collaborate with international partners in an effort to combat global cyber threats.

This commitment was on display earlier this month when FBI Director Christopher Wray met with the head of the United Kingdom’s MI5 to discuss the threats that Chinese espionage poses on Western businesses.

The agencies’ heads advised businesses to be cautious when conducting business in China, pointing to the country’s attempt to steal intellectual property.

“The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick — and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market,” Wray said. “And they’re set on using every tool at their disposal to do it.”