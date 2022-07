Green River- The Riverton Raiders’ season came to an end on Tuesday losing two games in the district tournament. In game one the raiders fell to Powell by a final of 12-2. The Raiders struggled to get anything going offensively. They recorded 2 runs on 2 hits. They had no RBIs and were struck out 11 times. Derrick Devries, Christopher Reinig and Jorey Anderson pitched in the game they combined for 6 innings of work. They gave up 12 runs on 11 hits. The raiders pitching had 10 errors, 5 walks and three strikeouts. The loss brought up a win or go home scenario against the host team the Green River Knights. The Knights ended the Raiders season by a final of 14-4.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO