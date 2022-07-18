ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tom Tugendhat knocked out of Conservative leadership race

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Tugendhat was knocked out of the Conservative leadership race after Monday's round of voting...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) -Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Tom Tugendhat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative#Tory
BBC

Boris Johnson signs off last PMQs claiming mission largely accomplished

"Mission largely accomplished, for now," Boris Johnson has declared as he signed off his last Prime Minister's Questions. During his final question session, the PM also took swipes at the social media site Twitter and the Treasury. "If we always listened to the Treasury we wouldn't have built the M25...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson skips heatwave crisis meeting to ‘host Chequers party’

Boris Johnson is skipping a crisis meeting on the looming life-threatening heatwave apparently to host a party at his luxury Chequers rural retreat.Ministers and experts are gathering in the Cabinet Office on Saturday afternoon for a Cobra meeting to prepare for temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40C on Monday.But the prime minister will be 30 miles away in Buckinghamshire at a get together for friends and family, ahead of being kicked out of his country retreat at the start of September.It is going ahead after Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie had to abandon an earlier plan to use Chequers...
U.K.
BBC

Tory leadership rivals await result of latest MPs' vote

Voting has closed in the latest Tory MPs' ballot to decide the two leadership candidates to be put to a vote of members. One of the four remaining contenders - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch - will be eliminated after Tuesday's vote. Mr Sunak looks almost...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership results: Mordaunt out as Sunak and Truss to battle it out for prime minister

The Conservative party is facing a brutal summer of vicious infighting, as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss slug it out for the keys to 10 Downing Street in what is expected to be the most tightly-fought leadership contest in decades.There were appeals for the two contenders to succeed Boris Johnson to avoid “blue on blue” attacks on one another, amid Tory fears that a bloody battle will undermine efforts to restore public trust in the party. The new prime minister will be chosen by an estimated 160,000 Conservative members, prompting calls for an immediate election after the new Tory...
WORLD
The Independent

PMQs: Boris Johnson calls Keir Starmer a ‘pointless, plastic bollard’

Boris Johnson’s final Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) was not without the traditional trading of insults between the Conservative and Labour leaders.During his last session on Wednesday, 19 July, the outgoing prime minister branded Sir Keir Starmer a “pointless, plastic bollard.”Johnson’s final PMQs came hours before Tory MPs voted again in the leadership contest.The final two candidates - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - will now face the vote of Tory Party members who will elect the PM and party leader.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory MPs to choose final candidates – follow liveBoris Johnson has left Tories in ‘deep s***’, former donor warns
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy