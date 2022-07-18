Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO