Fort Myers, FL

Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a plan to transform the Fort Myers Yacht Basin by adding shops, restaurants and a new walking area. Fort Myers is in the process of negotiating for the new marina. With a new environment comes new excitement, but that new environment is also some people’s biggest...

www.winknews.com

WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

Bacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs. The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park. The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning and...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant launches in Collier County

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Port Authority awarded $4.2 million for RSW infrastructure

The state of Florida awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority in order to pay for infrastructure improvements at Southwest Florida International Airport. According to a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the money was awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund and is intended to be used for “improving access to the airport and commercial development sites.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of luxury townhome model in Sonoma Oaks

Pulte Homes broke ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to North Naples in late 2022. Sonoma Oaks’ designed floor plans each feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-car garage and a covered lanai with options for lake and preserve views. The community is located just west of Collier Boulevard and north of Vanderbilt Beach Road.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples considers smoking ban at beaches, public parks

On Tuesday, an advisory board with the City of Naples discussed banning smoking at its beaches and its public parks. Cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of litter on our beaches. Lawmakers are now working to ban smoking in some cities, and Naples is one that’s been trying for years.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Structure fire in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs Firefighters were sent into action to an emergency structure fire in a community in Bonita Springs on Wednesday. Reports of a structure fire in the Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs were quickly taken care of by firefighters. Firefighters located the smoldering fire and rapidly extinguished the fire.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Naples artificial reef

This was a dive in around 80 FOW at an artificial reef out of Naples/Fort Myers area. Speared some nice snapper at this spot along with some big porgy as well. Still new to this whole spearfishing thing so I miss some shots. Always right in front of their nose or right above the head.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida gas prices drop below $4 a gallon

People in Southwest Florida are excited to see gas below $4 a gallon for the first time in a while. Gas in Port Charlotte was $3.89 a gallon and people said it’s bringing back a bit of normalcy to their life. For now, customers paying $5 a gallon, is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
capecops.com

Operation Southern Slow Down Results For July 19th, 2022

(July 19, 2022)- The Cape Coral Police Department conducted part one of a grant-funded traffic saturation operation on July 19th, 2022, in reference to “Operation Southern Slow Down”. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in seventy-two citations (twenty-five of those for violating a traffic control or signal device). No drivers were cited for a seatbelt violation. Please remember to always wear your seatbelt!
CAPE CORAL, FL

