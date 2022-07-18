An Evening With Paula Cole - Clayton Opera House

SYLVAN BEACH, New York (WWNY) - Roger W. Buker 79, Sylvan Beach, N.Y. passed away Sunday July 17th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, N.Y. after a brief illness. Born on November 29, 1942 in Carthage,N.Y., the son of Melvin and Margaurite Buker, he graduated from Copenhagen Central School. Upon graduation in 1960, he entered SUNY at Potsdam and received a bachelor’s degree in teaching. After graduating he started teaching in the Camden Central School District, where he taught for 32 plus years. Roger also volunteered his time to work with remedial kids in reading & math, and taught summer school for many years. Roger was very proud of his career and the relationships he had with his students. He spoke often about some of the accomplishments his former students had attained.

