Watertown, NY

An Evening With Paula Cole - Clayton Opera House

By Craig Thornton
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets are $30/$35/$40 (side/Center/Premium) Grammy Award winner Paula Cole was the first sole woman (without collaborators) nominated as Producer of the Year. Paula won the Grammy for Best New Artist of the Year in 1997 and...

www.wwnytv.com

Related
wwnytv.com

Concert in Morristown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Enjoy free live entertainment from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm with a beautiful view at the Scenic View Park Pavilion!. Jim Burr & Kathy Sommer Piano & Violin www.kathysommerviolin.com. Kathy Sommer and Jim Burr have been performing together in jazz settings since Kathy moved to the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jackie Henry, of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Jackie Henry will be on Saturday, July 23 12-2 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Jackie passed away on Saturday, July 16.
RICHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Bonnie J. Jaques, 69, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie J. Jaques, 69, passed away early Tuesday morning at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. She was born November 19, 1952 in Alexandria Bay, NY daughter of George and Rose Tibbles Savage. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. Bonnie worked for some time at the Thousand Islands Egg Factory.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

It’s back to tradition with Lewis County Fair parade

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tradition returned to the Lewis County Fair Tuesday. The fair parade rolled down Bostwick Street for the first time since 2019. The parade was filled with bands, floats, and candy. People welcome the first parade since the pandemic began. “It’s great to finally be together...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

George J. Rozner Sr., 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - George J. Rozner Sr., 71, of N. Rutland St. passed away on Tuesday July 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. George was born on April 4th, 1951 to Alec and Helen Rozner. After graduating high school, George enlisted...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of the Strong Road, died peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Matthew F. Bondellio, Sr., 55, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Matthew F. Bondellio, Sr. will be at 11:00am Tuesday, July 26th at Saint Anthony’s Church, Father John Demo officiating. Burial will be at a future date. Calling hours will be Monday, July 25th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Neil C. Draper, 83, formerly of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Neil C. Draper, 83, formerly of Black River and West Carthage, NY, passed away at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm on July 19, 2022, where he had been a patient since April. He was born on May 10, 1939 in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Roger W. Buker 79, of Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, New York (WWNY) - Roger W. Buker 79, Sylvan Beach, N.Y. passed away Sunday July 17th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, N.Y. after a brief illness. Born on November 29, 1942 in Carthage,N.Y., the son of Melvin and Margaurite Buker, he graduated from Copenhagen Central School. Upon graduation in 1960, he entered SUNY at Potsdam and received a bachelor’s degree in teaching. After graduating he started teaching in the Camden Central School District, where he taught for 32 plus years. Roger also volunteered his time to work with remedial kids in reading & math, and taught summer school for many years. Roger was very proud of his career and the relationships he had with his students. He spoke often about some of the accomplishments his former students had attained.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
wwnytv.com

Wanda R. Oatman, 62, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wanda R. Oatman passed away Friday, July 15th at the Albany Medical Center where she had been a patient for a week. She was 62 years old. A complete obituary will be published later. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Herbert E. Lake, 90, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Herbert E. Lake age 90, a longtime resident of Morristown, NY passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Herbert is survived by daughters Bonny Hollister of Brier Hill, Wendy Lake of Morristown; sons Eddy Lake of Morristown and Herbert R. Lake of Rialto, CA; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother Charles (Bert) Lake and sister Shirley Thomson both of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
MORRISTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Giant sundae helps keep Lewis County fairgoers cool

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a hot one Wednesday at the Lewis County Fair, but fairgoers found ways to beat the heat. Some opted to sit in the shade at the grandstand for the Out of Field Tractor Pull while others waited in line for a scoop of a giant 24-gallon ice cream sundae topped with cherries, chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Rhonda S. Canipe, 49, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Rhonda S. Canipe, age 49 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Rhonda passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 17, 2022 and joined her fur babies Harley & Cody in Heaven.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Live with livestock & 4-Hers at the Lewis County Fair

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair kicked off Tuesday. Beth Hall and Makenzie Piatt were there live during 7 News At Noon. They introduced us to goats Sweet Tart and Mocha, and Grand Champion chicken Magpie – and their human companions. You can hear their conversation...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements are in place for the funeral of Matthew Bondellio Sr. of Adams Center. The well-known businessman was killed over the weekend in a driveway paving accident. He was 55 years old. Bondellio grew up in Watertown and was a former member of the Adams...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Tufo basks in 2nd Watertown golf championship win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was 2003. Syracuse won the national championship, Funny Cide won the Derby and the Preakness, and Joe Tufo won his first Watertown City Golf Championship. It’s been 19 years between city golf championships for 58-year-old Joe Tufo. But for the talented veteran golfer, it...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Rosalie T. Prevost, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rosalie T. Prevost, 84, of Watertown passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital. Rosalie was born in Watertown July 6, 1938, daughter of Augustine and Anna Tarzia Capone and she was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School. On September 7, 1957 she married Francis H. Prevost at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Mr. Prevost died January 29, 2021.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Donella (Doni) Peters, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Donella (Doni) Peters, 90, of Canton passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Doni was born on July 6, 1931. She met and married Glen Peters on November 1, 1952. They had 3 children and settled in the Canton and Potsdam area.
CANTON, NY

