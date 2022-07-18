School Bus Struck, Grass Fire Threatened Structures

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/19/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 56 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 24 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one alcohol-related charge, and six misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 200 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 198 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO