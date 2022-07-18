ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

School Bus Struck, Grass Fire Threatened Structures

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two Fremont County Emergency Dispatches of note on Monday:. • There were no injuries reported just after 12:30...

FCSO: Storage Locker Theft; Three Separate Dog Bites; Two Fire Calls

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/20/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 65 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. No one was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current population of 190 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 1988 are being held in Lander and two inmates are being housed outside of the facility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Sheriff: One Rescue over the Weekend; More Political Signs Stolen; Motorcycle Crash on Cedar Rim Road

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/19/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 56 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 24 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one alcohol-related charge, and six misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 200 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 198 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Big Piney Man Arrested after Another Man Was Assaulted Behind a Pinedale Bar

PINEDALE — A 25-year-old Big Piney man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after another man was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. On July 10 at around midnight, Sublette County dispatch received a call about a male subject who was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County EMS responded to find two off-duty EMS staff on scene already tending to the injured male. He was transported to the Pinedale Medical Clinic and was later flown to EIRMC in Idaho Falls for further care, according to a press release from the SCSO.
PINEDALE, WY
Riverton Main and Federal Highways Re-striped

The WYDOT Striping Crew was in Riverton yesterday refreshing all of the fog, center lines and yellow lines on the highways through town. The streets look almost new with the new paint job.
RIVERTON, WY
Sublette County Arrest Report for July 11 – July 18, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 11 – July 18, 2022. Robin Brodsky, of Durango, CO, was arrested on July 11 for alleged theft and breach of peace. Nancy Gerwatowski, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on July 17 on...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Pinedale woman charged in decades old murder of newborn

Sublette County, Wyo. — A Pinedale woman remains in custody at the Sublette County Jail following her July 12, 2022 arrest for a felony homicide charge stemming from a 25-year-old cold case out of Mackinac County, Michigan. Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 59, was picked up on an out-of-state warrant for...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
County to Ambulance: Use Our Map Server, not Google Maps to find call locations

The Fremont County Commissioners heard an update Tuesday from Frontier Ambulance Director of Operations Diana Lane who reported she is still short staffed, but that she has three candidate interviews lined up this coming week for a basic EMT and one for a Paramedic. She reported she was okay on supplies, but had to be reminded her crews need to use the county’s map server to find residences and not use Google Maps.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Waste Facilities Brace For Disposal of Toxic Solar Panels

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming in 2001 codified a reimbursement program for businesses and individuals to install rooftop solar power equipment. Known as net metering, the law allows for solar-powered buildings to stay on the power grid and to reap monetary credits from big energy producers like Rocky Mountain Power in exchange for power the solar equipment produces and pumps into the grid.
WYOMING STATE
After 25 years, Dale Barrett has retired from City of Riverton

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield Tuesday night said the retirement of Dale Barrett from the city was a “bittersweet” moment. Butterfield said Barrett had served the city for a quarter-century and had moved up in the ranks from a Sanitation worker to a leadership position through a number of steps up the ladder. To celebrate his time with the municipality, Butterfield had his colleagues from City Hall come up to prevent Barrett with his retirement “gifts.”
RIVERTON, WY
Riverton Council to Amend Reckless Animal Owner Ordinance

The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday night in regular session with a Retirement Recognition, the fiscal year 20-21 Audit Report, Bid awards for two vehicles and a crack sealer, and a public hearing on proposed ordinance 2022-07 concerning Reckless Animal Owners. Under the ordinance, any owner who is found to have violated this Chapter at least three (3) or more times in an eighteen (18) month period, may be declared a reckless animal owner.”
RIVERTON, WY
Thomas “Tom” Gerald Castro

No services will be held for Thomas “Tom” Gerald Castro, 86, who passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. Tom was born on May 2, 1936, son of Tom and Dora (Sanchez) Castro in Hudson, Wyoming. He attended the schools in Hudson as well as Lander, WY.
RIVERTON, WY
Bruce Duane Fitzgerald

Bruce Duane Fitzgerald, loving father and husband, passed away July 16, 2022 due to long term heatlh problems. We will miss him dearly. Bruce is survived by his wife Julene Kate Fitzgerald, daughter Cabrina Fitzgerald (Jason Hope), Sons Levi Fitzgerald (Amber Zarimer), Blake Fitzgerald, Sisters Marylou Crimmins (Tim Crimmins), Beth Fitzgerald, brother Billy Fitzgerald, eight grandchildren, one great-grand daughter, and his wife Sally Evelyn Bunker. May he rest in peace. There will be a funeral service at 10 AM, July 20, 2022 at Nalders Funeral Home in Shelley Idaho. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bruce was raised in Lander, WY before moving to Idaho.
LANDER, WY
Best 11 Hot Springs in Wyoming

There are plenty of reasons to enjoy the soaking pools of Wyoming. These naturally heated pools were used by American Indian tribes for healing purposes. Early settlers stopped at these natural pools while traveling west and enjoyed a dip. Today, visitors flock to soaking areas in the state for rejuvenating elixirs. Plus, they can experience the enchanting effect of swirling snowflakes. If you have never been to Wyoming, make it a point to visit at least one of these soaking pools.
WYOMING STATE
Raiders Season ends in Districts

Green River- The Riverton Raiders’ season came to an end on Tuesday losing two games in the district tournament. In game one the raiders fell to Powell by a final of 12-2. The Raiders struggled to get anything going offensively. They recorded 2 runs on 2 hits. They had no RBIs and were struck out 11 times. Derrick Devries, Christopher Reinig and Jorey Anderson pitched in the game they combined for 6 innings of work. They gave up 12 runs on 11 hits. The raiders pitching had 10 errors, 5 walks and three strikeouts. The loss brought up a win or go home scenario against the host team the Green River Knights. The Knights ended the Raiders season by a final of 14-4.
RIVERTON, WY

