WebXtra: Longview crews working to repair water line break

By Jamey Boyum
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 12-inch water line break in Longview was reported by the...

www.kltv.com

KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 5 trailers destroyed in illegally burned Rusk County trash pile fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, several departments responded to a wildfire that threatened structures on CR 405D in Rusk County that officials say was started by a burn ban violation. Officials on the scene found a fast-moving, wind-driven fire. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters made an “aggressive attack” on […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD plans to make bus routes more efficient

Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life. Gabel’s defense attorney, Kurt Noell, expressed his dismay at the decision to give his client life in prison. “For the state to argue in front of the jury that after evaluating the case it was worth a life sentence, which is what they asked for and what they got, when they offered two years is incredible,” Knoell said.
LONGVIEW, TX
#Longview#Pine Tree Rd#E Aztec Alley
KLTV

17-acre Hallsville fire accidentally started by juveniles

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-acre fire that happened July 12 at the East Hallsville city limits has been ruled accidental. According to Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott, three juveniles found a lighter while in the woods and started a small fire near a fort they had built. The juveniles said they thought they put the fire out, but it flared up and burned 17 acres including part of the practice baseball field at Hallsville Junior High. No criminal charges will be filed against the juveniles since they didn’t intend to set the fire. Scott says the investigation of that fire is now closed.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County grass fire now extinguished

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are battling a large grass fire in Smith County on Tuesday on CR 3131. The fire is in the 18300 block of CR 3131 in the northeast part of the county, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials received a call...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra 2: Jaws-of-life used at Longview crash

Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Davis...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview’s Spring Hill Road extension may go through LISD property

Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Davis...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Signal Planned For Tyler Intersection

“That extension piece was identified and fortunately through the Good Shepherd expansion that they’re doing there at North Park we were able to negotiate with them and preserve a piece of that right of way and build a portion of the street section and get that under way,” Shirley said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Henderson County Fire Evac

Could take 12 months for Tyler intersection to get new traffic signal. “Six or seven months of design and then we’ll go out to bid for the traffic signal and that takes anywhere from, I would say, six to twelve months just because of lee time to get equipment and signal poles for the location,” Williams says.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman involved in 2 crashes in Longview had medical emergency

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police closed one lane of traffic for a crash at Texas Highway 281 and Judson Road on Tuesday morning when a woman driving a pickup had a medical emergency. One eastbound lane of TX-281 was blocked while Longview police investigated and cleared the debris. The wrecks...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Could take 12+ months for Tyler intersection to get new traffic signal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The intersection at Old Noonday Road and Grande Blvd is approved to receive a traffic signal that the city hopes will decrease wrecks. “That location has several curves in the roadway, vertical and horizontal, so it’s a little harder to see, and so this addresses a growth in traffic as well as some safety concerns,” says Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
TYLER, TX

