WebXtra: Longview crews working to repair water line break

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-acre fire that happened July 12 at the East Hallsville city limits has been ruled accidental. According to Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott, three juveniles found a lighter while in the woods and started a small fire near a fort they had built. The juveniles said they thought they put the fire out, but it flared up and burned 17 acres including part of the practice baseball field at Hallsville Junior High. No criminal charges will be filed against the juveniles since they didn’t intend to set the fire. Scott says the investigation of that fire is now closed.

HALLSVILLE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO