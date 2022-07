MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Vernon G. Planty Jr., 57, of County Route 37, unexpectedly passed away at his home on July 19, 2022. Vernon was born on January 1, 1965 in Massena, NY, the son of Vernon Sr. and Pamela (Jarrell) Planty. He graduated from Massena High School in 1983 and later married Jocelyn Brown on August 22, 2009 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Vernon worked for Scott Kimble, Legacy Collision and later owned and operated Fourth Coast Customs. He most recently worked as a welder at Jeffords Steel & Engineering Company in Potsdam.

