Louisville, KY

Miami Marlins select Jared Poland in Sixth Round of 2022 MLB Draft

By Matthew McGavic
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville right-handed pitcher Jared Poland has been selected by the Miami Marlins with the No. 172 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the second Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Dalton Rushing who was taken with the first pick of the second round by the Dodgers. In Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure as head coach, Poland is Louisville's 96th MLB Draft selection.

A former two-way player, Poland shifted to focus on pitching over the past two seasons, eventually becoming Louisville's ace pitcher 2022. In 15 starts and 17 appearances, he posted an ERA of 3.46 with a team-best 103 strikeouts to 32 walks in 83.1 innings pitched. Seven of his 15 starts were quality starts, and his tossed seven or more strikeouts eight times, including a career-best 13 vs. Clemson.

The Fishers, Ind. native took reps as a hitter and pitcher over his first two seasons. As a sophomore, he hit .281 with a home run and seven RBIs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but surrendered eight earned runs in 5.2 innings for a 12.71 ERA across five relief appearances.

He abandoned hitting starting in 2021, but only saw a handful of pitching opportunities in 2021. He made five appearances and two starts that season, putting up an ERA of 3.94 in 16.0 innings of work, but had a 14-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Should he sign with the Marlins, the 172nd overall pick has a slot value of $306,200. He would finish his Louisville career with a 4.04 ERA, .242 opponent's batting average and 149 strikeouts to 57 walks in 124.2 innings pitched, 43 appearances and 17 starts. He would also have a .236 batting average with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 48 games.

(Photo of Jared Poland: Maria Lysaker - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

Cards in the Majors: 2022 All-Star Break Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors. As of Jul. 18, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
