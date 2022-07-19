Update: Man with dementia missing in Hall found

Martin Minich

Update, 4 p.m. July 18: Mindich was found around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Hall Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams did not know the man’s condition but said medical units would evaluate him before transporting him to the hospital.

Authorities are looking for a 91-year-old South Hall man with dementia last seen late Sunday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Mindich walked away from his Autumn Ridge Way home in The Village at Deaton Creek. The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, when he went to bed.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter searched the area overnight.

Deputies have gone door-to-door through the neighborhood and into the wooded areas surrounding it.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mindich has dementia and is wearing a bracelet showing his name and address.

Mindich is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Mindich was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and olive green shorts.

Anyone who sees Mindich is asked to call 911.