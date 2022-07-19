ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Update: Man with dementia missing in Hall found

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlFPh_0gjvA4tK00
Martin Minich

Update, 4 p.m. July 18: Mindich was found around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Hall Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams did not know the man’s condition but said medical units would evaluate him before transporting him to the hospital.

Authorities are looking for a 91-year-old South Hall man with dementia last seen late Sunday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Mindich walked away from his Autumn Ridge Way home in The Village at Deaton Creek. The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, when he went to bed.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter searched the area overnight.

Deputies have gone door-to-door through the neighborhood and into the wooded areas surrounding it.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mindich has dementia and is wearing a bracelet showing his name and address.

Mindich is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Mindich was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and olive green shorts.

Anyone who sees Mindich is asked to call 911.

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Family identifies 2 teenagers found shot to death near Snellville park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the person(s) responsible after two teenagers were found shot to death near a park in Snellville. Officers responded to a person shot call along Lake Drive near Norris Lake just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they said they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
SNELLVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
WGAU

Armed guards for schools in Gainesville

The Gainesville City School District plans to spend nearly $1 million on hiring an armed security guard to stand guard in every single one of its buildings. At a school board meeting on Monday, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams announced the plan, acknowledging they’re doing this because of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Georgia State Patrol#Senior Health#Hall Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office
accesswdun.com

Union County searching Lake Nottely for missing snorkeler

Emergency personnel are searching Lake Nottely for a snorkeler missing since Wednesday night. “All we can say now is there is an active search going on at this time,” said Union County Sheriff’s Capt. Daren Osborn. The search is in the area of the boat ramp near Nottely...
UNION COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

No injuries in early morning house fire in Lula

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze in Lula. The fire destroyed a house in the 9300 block of Skitts Mountain Drive. No one was injured. Around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, July 21, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and...
LULA, GA
WGAU

Banks Co SO investigator battles leukemia

A Banks County Sheriff’s Office investigator is getting backup from his fellow deputies and community as he battles cancer. Investigator Dennis Elrod has recently been diagnosed with leukemia. Elrod is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, according to the office. “He is an excellent investigator that can solve cases with...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman seriously injured in chicken house collapse

A woman in Demorest was seriously injured when a chicken house she and a man were demolishing collapsed on top of her. At 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene at 1049 Jim Thomas Road. Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the county, Clarkesville, Demorest, and Lee Arrendale responded within minutes. They found the structure partially collapsed and the woman trapped beneath the debris.
DEMOREST, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
nowhabersham.com

Cancer-fighting firefighter receives support from his buddies and the community

Garrett Reiser is a firefighter. It’s a title you don’t come by easily. It requires hours of vigorous training to get certified and nerves of steel to run into places others are fleeing. Firefighters know how to deal with threats; their lives and the lives of others depend on it. But when that threat is internal – a disease that no one saw coming – it can take them to their knees.
BALDWIN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Gainsville man shot after hostage stand-off

GAINSVILLE – A home welfare check by Hall County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a hostage stand-off and an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Gainesville, GA. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 16, 2022. After a Hall County SWAT response, one man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
143
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy