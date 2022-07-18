ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

By Erika Craven
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation...

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
MENOKEN, ND
KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Pet cat dies in Bismarck home fire Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a home fire Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to a single family home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive to find the home had heavy fire on the back side of the house. Six department vehicles and 18 firefighters...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police vying to get body cameras in next few years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all police officers in North Dakota have body cameras, but many departments across the state are hoping to change that. Last year, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department received a set of cameras. This year, Bismarck police are taking steps to get a set of their own.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets. The City Commission approved a request from the police department to purchase a used police motorcycle from Roughrider Harley Davidson with the asset forfeiture fund for almost $11,000. Six police officers are trained to operate...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Formula shortage continues to leave parents, caregivers dry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stores and hospitals are still struggling to stock baby formula. The availability of powdered formula recently fell to the lowest level of this year as thirty percent of infant products are out of stock. This bottle is being filled with formula but there are many others...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
wdayradionow.com

Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan Heroes Race For Time – A Normal Sunday Turns Terrifying

A routine Sunday afternoon in Mandan turns terrifying in seconds. Have you ever found yourself living life, going through the motions of a normal day when suddenly it seems your whole world is caving in? That's exactly what Leisha Hulm from Mandan experienced yesterday. Her boyfriend Alex was out in the driveway changing the oil when the unexpected happened. This is when what was hoping to be an effective little scissor jack folded causing his arm and chest to be pinned under the car.
KFYR-TV

Mandan’s free lunch and book program still running

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that we’re halfway through the summer, some of the novelty of being out of school has worn off, and kids can get a little bored. Fortunately, there are still some free Mandan summer programs running until the end of July. Among them, is Mandan Public Schools Tuesday Summer Spark Bag Program.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Enhancements to self-guided tours at ND State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you visit the North Dakota State Capitol, you’ll notice enhancements to the self-guided tours. New kiosks were placed in the building on Wednesday. The kiosks provide additional information and videos about the Capitol. There is one at the main entrance, one on the observation...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Free Narcan training classes offered in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting free Narcan training sessions for the public. Narcan is the only FDA-approved nasal form of emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose. This small box contains something that could be the difference between life and death — a dose of...
BISMARCK, ND

