BASEHOR, Kan. (KAKE) - A 68-year-old man was killed when the small plane he was piloting went down in a field and caught fire. It happened at around 10 a.m. Monday off of 158th Street in a farm field in south of Basehor. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the experimental Nieuport 28 was southbound and made a hard right turn, causing the nose of the aircraft to face east. The pilot attempted an emergency landing, but when the plane hit the ground, it burst into flames.

BASEHOR, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO