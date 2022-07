Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Virginia Board of Education meetings that were scheduled for July 20 and July 21 have been postponed due to members not being available. According to a release, the Code of Virginia states that a nine-member board must be physically present to transact business. Information regarding rescheduling the July meetings will be released as it is readily available.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO