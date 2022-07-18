ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, WI

Gary Anderson

Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Duane Anderson, age 82, of Houlton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota. Gary was born at home on February 4, 1940 to Sidney and Emelia (Millie) Anderson in Bay City, Wisconsin. He was raised in Bay City, Wisconsin, graduating from Ellsworth...

Hudson Star-Observer

Michael A. Dockendorf

Michael Axel Dockendorf, age 74 of Hudson, Wisconsin, known to family and friends as Mike or Mick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Mike was born on October 25, 1947 to Theodore and Marie Dockendorf in Hastings, Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Paul Park High School, attended technical college in Saint Paul and later enlisted into the United States Army, where he served as a sharp-shooter stationed in Korea. Upon his return, in 1970, he married his wife of 51 years, Cathy (née Hunter) in White Bear Lake, MN. They raised two sons, Grant and Matthew.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Richard Hartenstein

Richard Hartenstein, age 95, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at WellHaven Senior Living in River Falls. He was born the son of Walter and Ruthella Hartenstein on January 15, 1927 in rural Hannibal, WI. Richard grew up in Hannibal graduating from Hannibal High School, class of 1944. He attended school at U of W Stevens Point and was then drafted in August of 1945 and honorably discharged in 1947. Following military service, Richard attended the River Falls Teachers College where he met Betty Lou TeWinkel and later married on March 11, 1949. He worked as an electrician throughout his life, retiring in 1992. Richard loved hunting, fishing, and doing home improvements. He always had something taken apart at the home. Richard was thoughtful, friendly, generous, and kind. He was a proud veteran and long term member of the American Legion Post 121. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; parents, Walter and Ruthella; brother, Donald; and grandson, Cleve; and many other relatives. Richard is survived by his children, Lynn Graves, Scott (Denise), Bruce (Cathy), and Wade (Terry); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Fletcher-Pechacek Post 121 from River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

GOP governor candidates visit Hudson

The two leading candidates for the Republican nomination in the Wisconsin governor race came to Hudson Wednesday, July 13, in appearances separated by just a couple of hours. Tim Michels walked a couple of blocks in downtown Hudson in the afternoon and then talked with about 40 supporters at the Smilin’ Moose Lodge Bar and Grill. Rebecca Kleefisch met with 60-plus supporters jammed into Jonesy’s Local Bar and Grill that evening.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Kenneth Anderson

Jan. 20, 1925 - July 4, 2022. ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Kenneth Anderson, 97, Ellsworth, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Preferred Senior Living. Services were previously held. Burial was in Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Hudson, WI
Obituaries
Hudson Star-Observer

Delores Larson

July 24, 1933 - July 4, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Delores Larson, 88, River Falls, Wis., died Monday, July 4, in Comforts of Home. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at First Baptist Church in River Falls. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery in Woodville, Wis. Memorials are preferred to the family.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Council OKs concept plans for Hudson ballpark, brewery

The Monday, July 18, the Hudson City Council meeting saw a large crowd. Between swearing in the new fire chief, presenting officers with meritorious awards and hearing concept proposals for a new ballpark in town, residents shuffled in and out of the small city hall chambers between agenda items to allow for all to be present.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Jeffrey Busby

HUDSON, Wis. - Jeffrey Busby, 68, Hudson, Wis., died Saturday, July 16, in Cambridge Living Center. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Dale VanNurden

Jan. 28, 1946 - July 13, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Dale VanNurden, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by River Falls American Legion Post. Memorials are preferred to the family.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

‘We may not have a Hudson library': funding issue discussed at county

The Hudson Area Joint Library is in uncharted territory. New Hudson Area Public Library funding nears agreement. The city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph share in the responsibility of the joint library, which serves all four communities. Over the last few...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Mom leads project to build playground

Will was 6 years old when his mom began her quest to build a playground her son could enjoy as much as able bodied kids. It was 2018, and Teresa De Young had just graduated from the Leadership Training Initiative, a program created by the New Richmond Area Community Foundation as a long-term investment in the community devoted to enabling ordinary residents to identify, fulfill and sustain their capacity as leaders.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

UPDATE: Old fire station demolition to move forward

The Hudson City Council addressed plans for the old fire station, 222 Walnut St., voting on Monday, July 18, to move forward with demolition and an extension of the Williams parking lot with an estimated completion date this November. “Hudson has had a huge parking issue,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette told...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Federal Aviation Administration upgrades New Richmond airport

NEW RICHMOND – Apparently New Richmond Regional Airport was actually a local general aviation airport until a recent upgrade by the Federal Aviation Administration officially recategorized it as a regional airport. The sign was just ahead of its time. The New Richmond City Council heard a report about the...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

New superintendent focuses on achievement, growth

Troy Miller officially took over the helm of the New Richmond School District July 1. Monday night at the School Board meeting, he presented his plan for the first ninety days of his administration. Miller’s energy, enthusiasm and expectations for his new opportunity were impressive. He explained to the board...
NEW RICHMOND, WI

