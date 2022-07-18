ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laid Off Unexpectedly? Do These 5 Things Next.

By George Kramb
 2 days ago
The frequency at which major companies are continuing to make layoffs — even after the scrapping of Covid-related restrictions that crippled businesses in the first place — is justifiably alarming for workers and business owners alike. A recent report found that layoffs are sweeping the U.S. as a result of slowing business and rising labor costs, which has affected major companies like Netflix, Peloton and Wells Fargo. This comes as yet another blow for the American workforce, which already suffered an abrupt halt to the longest employment recovery and expansion in U.S. history in March and April 2020.

But while uncontrollables like a global pandemic are large contributors to recent layoffs across industries, it's easy to feel like you did something wrong when it happens to you. Was my performance subpar? Have I not proven the value of my position? Why me and not someone else? It's totally normal to take redundancy personally, but it's important to remember that business owners hate laying people off. And it's rarely a decision taken lightly, but rather one that's done to keep a business alive. If you have been unexpectedly laid off, it's important that you take some time to recalibrate, find perspective, and figure out the next step. Below are five things everyone should do if they get laid off:

1. Reset your mind

It's completely normal to experience feelings of embarrassment or shame after being laid off. But one of the best things you can do for yourself during this time is to reframe your thinking. It's healthy to express your feelings to family and friends and briefly allow yourself to feel any anger, resentment or disappointment that may come up. But then you should work to shake off any negative self-talk that suggests you did something wrong.

You might choose to look at being laid off as a cause for relief or an extra push to finally pursue something different. It's also a good time to reflect on everything you achieved in your role at a time when you might be questioning your abilities. You can write a list of the things you are proud of from the job or your biggest achievements. By writing this list now, it will help you articulate all the positives and value that you brought to the business to aid your search for the next opportunity.

2. Find an industry that excites you

Often when you get comfortable in a job, it's far easier to stay than it is to leave. After all, if it's not broken, why fix it? Being laid off gives you a reason to think seriously about getting a fresh start in an industry that excites you. It's a chance to evaluate your skills and figure out how they might be transferable to a different sector. Not only will applying for jobs that excite you help you to write a glowing resume, but it will come across in your interviews. The job hunt is not for the faint of heart, but it certainly helps to be applying to industries that you would love to work in.

3. Drop your ego

If you've just been laid off from a management or leadership role, it makes sense that you would be seeking out new jobs that are at a similar seniority level. But it's important to remember to not get too caught up with the role, title or salary bracket (so long as you can sustain yourself and live off of it). When applying for new roles, you should show that you are enthusiastic, eager for a new challenge and adaptable. Entitlement and ego don't look great in interviews, and you might just have to be open to stepping down a rung on the ladder before climbing back up. After all, it's totally normal for career progression to not follow a linear path.

Not only this, but taking a less senior role at a fast-growing company is a quicker route to reaching your professional goals. The first step is getting your foot in the door and earning a seat at the table. Then you have the perfect opportunity to show what you're capable of, excel at your first role and quickly rise through the ranks.

4. Find your rocket ship

When you've experienced the disappointment of being laid off from a business that's struggling to sustain itself, start looking for the companies that are growing. Whether it is a company that is expanding locations, has recently announced a new funding round or shows promise as a startup, you can find goldmines of opportunities if you look in the right places.

It's also a chance to scale internally and be an instrumental part of growth. One of my favorite quotes is the advice that Google CEO Eric Schmidt gave to (now former) Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg: "Don't be an idiot. Get on a rocket ship. When companies are growing quickly and they are having a lot of impact, careers take care of themselves. If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat. Just get on."

While we can't always control what happens to us, we can control the way we react. In the moment, getting laid off can feel like the worst thing that's ever happened to you professionally. But if you can take a few steps back, look at the bigger picture and reframe your thinking, you might find that it's actually the start of a brand new opportunity.

5. Search in the right places

When you start searching for your next role, try to think outside the box from your standard job listing sites. Several venture capital websites host all of their portfolio companies' current openings, which is a great way to find businesses that are on the rise. It's a good place to start, because this avenue into the job funnel is preferable to employers, since it will come from the financial backers of the company. It's a win-win for all parties.

You should also look within your network — go on LinkedIn or any other professional platforms you operate on. Start reigniting old friendships, and reach out to former colleagues. You can even get back in touch with your Alma Mater. These are the places where successful businesspeople turn to in order to donate, look for talent and grow their network.

There are also professional clubs where you might choose to expand your skills, like a coding or web development group. People within these circles often have good connections to opportunities, and you might just be the right person when something comes up. Referrals and recommendations are always preferred over cold applications, so exhaust your options to mine out the best opportunities. You might be shocked at just how successful these very simple methods can be.

Kiplinger

Capital Gains Tax 101: Basic Rules Investors and Others Need to Know

Billionaire business owner Warren Buffett once famously commented that his secretary paid taxes at a higher rate than he did. Although there are surely many factors at play – among them Buffett's intentionally low salary and his large charitable donations – a big part of the story is that Buffett earns a relatively large share of his income from capital gains.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
Vox

Costco’s inflation-proof $4.99 rotisserie chicken, explained

Americans love their chicken, eating some 7.5 billion of them every year. That’s enough for about 23 birds for every man, woman, and child in the country. So the fact that inflation has hit poultry prices particularly hard — chicken prices increased 18.6 percent between June 2021 and June 2022, outpacing inflation for food as a whole — has been tough for Americans to swallow.
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC News

Cost of cars skyrocketing

Ballooning auto payments are making vehicles increasingly unaffordable. For the first time ever, the average price for a new vehicle topped $48,000 in June. That’s nearly a 13 percent increase from last year, according to industry reports. Now, more drivers than ever are spending at least $1,000 on their monthly car payments, which will go up even more if the Fed raises interest rates again.July 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of Americans are cutting back on restaurants and movies, 61% are driving less, four in 10 say they are spending less on restaurants and a third are using more credit cards as record 40-year high inflation hits home

Nearly two thirds of Americans have cut back on restaurants, movies and other fun nights out, according to a survey offering the latest snapshot of how 40-year-high inflation is causing widespread economic pain. Some 65 percent of respondents said they were spending less on concerts and other types of entertainment,...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Lyft laying off dozens of employees

U.S.-based transport service Lyft has reportedly laid off approximately 60 employees amid growing economic concerns within the company. In a memo obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday, the company said that it had laid off employees within its rental business department, which allowed customers to rent its fleet of cars through its service.
TRAFFIC
