ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Rep. Ronny Jackson: ‘I will NEVER surrender my AR-15’

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVhSv_0gjv89Ku00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The same day an investigative report on the Uvalde school shooting was released, U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson expressed stark support for his AR-15 on social media.

It’s the same type of firearm the Robb Elementary gunman purchased two of in the week leading up to the May 24 attack, which killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Sunday report from a Texas House committee.

MORE: Uvalde report: 400 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

“I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT!” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, wrote on Twitter Sunday evenin g .

He also attached a video of himself holding two such firearms, speaking to the Biden administration.

“I have a message for the Biden administration: if you’re thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just want to say, ‘come and get it,'” Jackson said in the 15-second video.

Friday, The Hill reported House Democrats will soon vote to move an assault weapons ban to the floor. The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who said the panel will stage its markup of the bill on Wednesday.

We reached out to Jackson and his office to learn more about what prompted the post and its timing. We will update this story when we hear back.

In late June, President Joe Biden signed gun legislation that toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states establish red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Biden signs landmark gun measure: ‘Lives will be saved’

Jackson was elected to Texas’ 13th congressional district, which covers parts of the Panhandle and North Texas, in November 2020. His website said he attended undergrad at Texas A&M University and also graduated from medical school. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Iraq.

He became Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump administrations, according to his biography, and in 2019, he was appointed Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Texas House#Domestic Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#Hill
Newsweek

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video

A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke Mocks Greg Abbott Over Texas Power Outage Record

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has criticized Republican Governor Gregg Abbott after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) once again requested that people cut down on their energy use on Monday. O'Rourke, who is challenging Abbott in November, reacted to ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, asking Texans...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy