Topeka, KS

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

By Alyssa Wingo
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago
The Kansas Museum of History (Photo Courtesy/Kansas Historical Society).

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations.

The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.

The museum tells the history of the people of Kansas and displays the Santa Fe Trail’s oldest surviving locomotive from 1880 as well as the aircraft used to make the first successful flight of a Kansas-made plane.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Kansas Historical Society said the museum store and Discovery Place will not be available during this time.

KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Rare, endangered bird hatches at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo recently welcomed one of the rarest bird species in the world to its Tropical Rainforest habitat. A critically endangered species of bird called the Bali Myna (Leucopsar rothschildi) hatched at the Topeka Zoo on July 2 for the first time in five years. The Bali Myna faces extinction in the wild. The zoo said the recent hatching signifies another step towards boosting the population and sustainability of the species.
TOPEKA, KS
