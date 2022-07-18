Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

The Kansas Museum of History (Photo Courtesy/Kansas Historical Society).

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations.

The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.

The museum tells the history of the people of Kansas and displays the Santa Fe Trail’s oldest surviving locomotive from 1880 as well as the aircraft used to make the first successful flight of a Kansas-made plane.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Kansas Historical Society said the museum store and Discovery Place will not be available during this time.