Sorority hosts ‘Chat and Chew’ women’s health forum
By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
2 days ago
Mu Omega Zeta Sorority of Natchitoches participated in the Chat and Chew Women’s Health Forum hosted by Rose Gillie Hill, a former resident of the Village of Natchez who is a case management manager for the Tampa, Fla., Housing Authority. She was excited to have members of the...
With cell phone service and the potential for WIFI…the town is literally abuzz!. School Board Member, Eugean Garner has been waiting and hoping for this for a very long time. He shared, “I would like to thank the School Board, the Superintendent, Dr. Grant Eloi, Technology Supervisor, Mike Cozad, and Business Director, Lee Waskom for supporting this project to put high speed internet in the Goldonna Elementary Junior High School. The internet at the school went live about two months ago causing this cell tower to go unused. Now you can see that this tower has become a cellular tower for the Village of Goldonna and surrounding areas. Hopefully in a few months possibly wireless internet. None of this would have been possible if it had not been for the people I previously named. I never would have dreamed that the town would have went from basically nothing to having its very own cell tower, fiber optic to the school and possibly internet in the near future. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you.”
Although it took place in a tiny town of about 18,000 residents, the following community discussion is one that is probably taking place right now in one form or another in many towns and cities across the nation. So, don’t dismiss it as irrelevant if you live in a big city like Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans.
RUSTON, La. - Fueled by the explosion in remote working, Ruston has joined a cohort of small cities and rural areas around the country offering incentives to lure new residents. In Ruston’s case, the city has awarded 25 grants worth $10,000 apiece to applicants who meet certain qualifications, including earning...
Just as you do not know the path of the wind, and how bones are formed in the womb of the pregnant woman, so you do not know the activity of God who makes everything.”. The verse above, from Ecclesiastes 11:5, is kind of what Father Charlie Ray, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, was thinking when the Confraternity of Christian Mothers asked him what type of memorial they could give the church in celebration of their 100th Anniversary.
SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Social Media Victims Law Center announced Wednesday that it has filed three lawsuits—one against Meta Platforms, Inc., and two against Meta, Snap, Inc. and ByteDance—for the wrongful deaths of three Louisiana children. The lawsuits allege that Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Snap, Inc.’s Snapchat...
BATON ROUGE – While today is first day for candidates to qualify for statewide office on the November ballot, there are also several key local races that are heating up. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be challenged by State Senator Greg Tarver who announced his candidacy from his family funeral home.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. Customers will now receive two estimated utility bills in August, instead of July. Back on June 27, Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last week, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced that most City of Alexandria residents will be sent their utility bill by Friday, July 22. We want to know if any Alexandria residents have started to get their utility bills. Let us know:. (Please only vote if you...
POSITION: Clerk II – Cashier. DESCRIPTION: Responsible for receipting of utility payments and various other payments, and posting monies to appropriate accounts. Receives the public and answers questions, and responds to inquiries from employees and citizens. Setup, close and amend utility accounts, as well as preparing and monitoring work orders.
Funeral services for Norma Downing Rose, 90, of Many were Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Many with the Rev. Ray Spiller officiating. Burial followed at 1 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville. Norma Downing Rose was born Thursday, Sept. 24, 1931,...
It was a simple question that I posted to my personal Facebook page, but the overwhelming number of responses literally blew me out of the water. What Louisiana town are you most likely to get a ticket in? That was the question, and once asked, the Facebook flood gates opened wide.
Natchitoches Chief of Police Nikeo Collins points out the summer season in Natchitoches isn’t as quiet for law enforcement as he would like. “During the summertime, even though students leave and we have less population and you notice traffic’s relieved, it should be a time where we can just rest and relax. We can’t though,” he says. Collins explains that Natchitoches experiences an annual spike in crime that coincides with the arrival of summer.
Funeral services for Dezilee S. Pepper, 96, of Campti will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Olan McLaren officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Pepper...
Provencal – The Silver Alert for David Ledoux has been cancelled. Mr. Ledoux has been located. Please refer all inquiries to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for the assistance. Provencal – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish...
Ruston pleased with $10,000 incentive plan, but it's no golden ticket Ruston Public Works Manager Andrew Halbrook, left, and Mayor Ronny Walker walk along West Park Avenue on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Customers line up for fresh local produce and hand-crafted items at the Ruston Framers Marker on Saturday, July 16, 2022....
Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
A missing Provencal man has been found deceased according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 12:00pm today, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted by friends out looking for David LeDoux, 61, of Provencal that they had found his truck with what was believed to be his body inside in a section of woods behind his residence in the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Road near Provencal, La.
