ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nearly 50 People Have Sued Hertz, Claiming They Were Falsely Arrested for Stealing Cars

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdhsj_0gjv7YXR00

Nearly 50 people said in a lawsuit they were wrongly arrested for car theft because of faulty policies from rental company Hertz — and, in some cases, suffered various traumas as a result, according to CNN.

These claims were part of the company's bankruptcy processes, but this suit was filed in Delaware state court after an early June court ruling that it could be moved out of Hertz's Chapter 11 proceedings.

This is one of many legal actions related to an issue from the last few years where claimants say they rented cars lawfully, but then were arrested by police — often at gunpoint — after Hertz filed police reports, NewsNation reported.

The company says it only files police reports after cars are not returned for a lengthy period of time, but there are cases that say Hertz errors have resulted in customer prosecution, per The Los Angeles Times.

One plaintiff, Mary Lindsay Flannery, said she spent two weeks in jail, during which she dealt with bedbugs and physical violence from other folks in her cell, but the case was later dismissed, the lawsuit said, per CNN.

This lawsuit says Hertz's operational issues — including not keeping track of inventory, saying customers have not paid when they have, not ameliorating reports to the police, and failing to document reservation extensions — led to them being wrongly arrested and jailed, and even though charges were typically dropped, they left economic or emotional scars, the lawsuit added, per the outlet.

In an April interview, Hertz CEO Stephen M. Scherr said "several hundred" people had been "impacted," by the issue of being incorrectly marked as having stolen cars, on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It's not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer, a single customer sort of caught up in some of what's happened," he said.

Scherr became CEO of Hertz in late February 2022, after a difficult period for the company, where it filed bankruptcy after the pandemic hit.

"It's unfortunate these were vehicles that were reported as stolen. The theft report was withdrawn when they were found yet these people got caught, you know, in a moment where that, you know, rescission wasn't recognized," Scherr added.

Hertz's bankruptcy proceedings lasted from roughly March 2020 to June 2021. The company was able to keep most of these wrongful arrest claims with its bankruptcy proceedings — where there is no jury, Bloomberg reported.

However, a judge ruled in early June people could hold the company accountable outside of bankruptcy court for the wrongful arrests, the outlet added reported.

Hertz told Entrepreneur it planned to appeal this decision. "In parallel, we are reviewing and considering each claim brought against Hertz on its individual merits," the statement said.

"In furtherance of our stated commitment to resolve situations in which customers have been harmed by our actions, we have begun extending settlement offers to dozens of claimants and will continue to do so on a case-by-case basis," it added.

Other plaintiffs described, according to CNN, losing a job and being denied medication while in jail. ABC News in Philadelphia broke this story in 2018, and there have been multiple lawsuits since then and settlements from Hertz.

In response to one 2019 story from ABC Tampa Bay, a Hertz spokesperson said at the time, "False reports of stolen vehicles are extremely rare."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Vehicles#Lawsuits#Car Theft#Cnn#Newsnation#The Los Angeles Times
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
KMOX News Radio

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy