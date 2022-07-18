Euro 2022: Melvine Malard puts France ahead against Iceland inside a minute

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
KRMACINA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than 1 million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in 2015. About a dozen soldiers used cutters to...
Germany, a Central European country, is now on fire. According to the forecast of the German Meteorological Department, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday. However, temperatures in Germany have been around 30 degrees Celsius for several days. But it will gradually increase from Monday.
A convicted mobster who was one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world's most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters....
Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak. The highly infectious disease causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss. Hundreds of people have died from the virus in...
Wildfires raged across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday, burning homes and threatening livelihoods, as much of Europe baked in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40Cs in some parts. Nations across southern Europe - experiencing the second heatwave in as many months -...
The UK passport has dropped in a ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, placing in joint sixth place on the annual list. The Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.
There are few things more delightful than sipping a cold drink while lounging on a remote island, especially when it also involves earning a European stamp in your passport. This year's list of the best islands in Europe offers no shortage of inspiration, with seaside escapes so glorious that seven of them land on the World's Best Islands list.
PARIS/LISBON, July 16 (Reuters) - Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe.
Human remains found on a former World War Two battlefield in France may be those of a missing East Yorkshire soldier, his son has been told. Sherman tank driver David Blyth, 25, was posted as missing during the Battle of Normandy on 4 August 1944. Bone fragments, along with the...
Some passports are said to be stronger than others. Henley & Partners – a London-based investment migration consultancy firm – updated its Henley Passport Index, which ranks passport power by country. Sourcing data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), the firm analyzed 199 global passports and recorded...
Spain's move to add new restrictions on UK holidaymakers entering the country has been confirmed by the Foreign Office. The latest announcement by Spanish authorities adds to the confusion faced by UK visitors ahead of the peak summer holiday weeks. Tourists may be forced to prove they have sufficient funds...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is amazing. The 100m is arguably the most difficult event to repeat as champion, and she's done it five times. Her longevity is extremely...
Victims of an international scam in which elderly and sick people were enticed to play for cash prizes that were never won are to receive payouts. Fraudsters in the US tricked people into paying upfront fees for guaranteed cash prizes that were never paid. About 3,500 UK victims will be...
The United Kingdom has preliminarily registered its hottest day ever, exceeding 40 degrees celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records began. Yesterday in France, 12 new temperature records were established. Most of Europe is dealing with a devastating climate-crisis-induced heatwave as well as wildfires, burning the continent from Portugal to Greece.
A student given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has graduated from university as she continues to tick off a list of ambitions. Laura Nuttall, 22, had to leave university in London while she underwent treatment. But after responding well she returned to her studies...
