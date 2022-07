The remains of Poppa G’s in Pelham, which was destroyed by a fire on Monday, July 18. (Courtesy Pelham Fire Department)

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Poppa G’s Billiards in Pelham has been destroyed by fire.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, the fire began before 10 a.m. on Chandalar Place Drive. The building was “a total loss” due to the fire.

No cause of the fire has been determined.