Police searching for suspects involved in Clanton robbery

CLANTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Clanton Police, Chilton County Sheriff’s, Jemison, Calera, Shelby County, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Jefferson County Sheriff’s are all searching for two male suspects who were involved in a robbery in Clanton Monday.

According to authorities, the suspects followed the victim home and when the victim turned into their driveway, the suspects ordered him out of his car at gunpoint with AR-15 style weapons at the 700 block of Studdard Drive and fled with the victims car. Officers then noticed the victims stolen vehicle and the suspects vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed on I-65 Northbound and a chase ensued. The chase ended at 49th Court and 49th Terrace in north Birmingham when both suspects left their cars and a foot chase began.

JCSO brought K9’s to assist in the foot chase. Officers determined the vehicle of the suspects was stolen from the 90 block of Crestview Drive in Mountain Brook on June 28 and had a stolen license plate. Firearms and numerous other items were recovered from the stolen vehicle.

As of this time no suspects are in custody and the case is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Det. Joseph Smitherman at 205-755-1194 or email jsmitherman@clantonal.gov.

