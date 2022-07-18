Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.

Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m.

Police say the victim, Prisma Osorto of Minneapolis, was driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the vehicle resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath.

Individuals at the scene were able to free the victim and call for help.

Osorto was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.