Stearns County, MN

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago
LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.

Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m.

Police say the victim, Prisma Osorto of Minneapolis, was driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the vehicle resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath.

Individuals at the scene were able to free the victim and call for help.

Osorto was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Authorities concerned for wellbeing of missing Brainerd man John Ciminskiw

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Authorities say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Brainerd man.According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 64-year-old John Ciminski was last seen walking in north Brainerd around 8 a.m. on Saturday. His family reported him missing Monday.The BCA described Ciminski as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins T-shirt and grey pants.Ciminski has a history of chronic medical conditions, the BCA said.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
klin.com

Stolen Pickup Recovered In Minneapolis, Search For Suspect Continues

Lincoln Police were called to LAX Auto at 400 W Cornhusker on June 7th at 9:47 a.m. to investigate a burglary. Officers found an overhead door damaged. Officers spoke with the manager and reviewed security footage and it showed an unknown man arriving in a 2007 Ford F250 pickup at 4:46 a.m. That man backed the truck into the door. That raised it enough for the man to enter the business.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Minnesota

Soon-to-be Anoka County Jail inmate briefly escapes deputy's custody

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man who fled a deputy's custody before he was to be booked into the Anoka County Jail Wednesday is back in custody.The sheriff's office says the man, 30, was handcuffed when he ran away outside of the jail in downtown Anoka.Crews from multiple agencies, including a K-9 unit, responded to the Main Street area to search for the man. People in the area were advised to remain indoors so as not to interfere with the search.Police announced at about 5:10 p.m. that "the man is in custody and there is no threat to the public." Anoka is located roughly 20 miles north of Minneapolis.
ANOKA, MN
willmarradio.com

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman critically injured in Highway 169 crash has New Ulm ties

A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm. Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.
NEW ULM, MN
knsiradio.com

Belgrade Teen Hurt in Monday Morning Crash

(KNSI) — A 17-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 11:20 for a crash with one vehicle that had rolled over in North Fork Township. Investigators say the teen, who was from Belgrade, was driving a Chevy Impala north on County Road 18 when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. The Impala went into the east ditch and rolled.
BELGRADE, MN
