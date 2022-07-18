ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Two Arrested After Fight in Storm Lake

By agellert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake, IA (KICD) — Two Storm Lake men were arrested early Saturday morning following an altercation. Storm Lake Police arrived at the 800 block of Ontario Street at 2 am in response to multiple 911 calls to the...

