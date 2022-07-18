ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Have You Skipped Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices? Take Our Poll

By Chris Cluff
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHckg_0gjv6xRh00

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed an unadjusted 12-month increase of 9.1%, but people still managed to buy the things they needed or wanted. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail sales rose by 1% in June.

Take Our Poll: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

“People did not fold in the face of the Ukraine shock and the subsequent surge in food and energy prices,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told Industrial Distribution. “Instead, they ran down a small part of their pandemic savings in order to keep up their discretionary spending.”

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Still, the CPI report “was pretty ugly,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told Yahoo! Finance. “It is starting to have very devastating financial impacts on families. For the typical American family, they’re now having to shell out almost $500 more a month to buy the same goods and services that they were purchasing a year ago because of the higher inflation. And just for context, the typical American family makes about $60K a year. So if you do the arithmetic, you get a pretty clear sense of the financial pain and suffering that’s resulting.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0gjv6xRh00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

In Case You Missed It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0gjv6xRh00

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Do Retirees Need to Worry About a Recession?

A recession could hit seniors, too. During a recession, unemployment numbers can rise. While retirees may not have to worry about job loss, they should make sure they're set up to weather a storm. For months now, many financial experts have been sounding recession warnings. And recent actions on the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Money

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Industrial Distribution#Moody S Analytics#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Programs: Take Advantage Before the Money Runs Out

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, commerce shut down in the United States. Only essential businesses stayed open; some of us with office jobs were lucky enough to work from home. But millions of jobs were lost, sending countless American households and business owners into a financial panic.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is. Most people know that you can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62. And if you’ve done any financial planning for your retirement, you probably also know that if you wait to claim benefits until the age of 70, you can max out the benefit amount you can receive monthly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
172K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy