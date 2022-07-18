ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasty Elon Musk Parties Shirtless On Yacht With Gaggle Of Girls After Secretly Welcoming Twins With Employee

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
Mega

Super seed spreader Elon Musk doesn't have a care in the world, despite having a see-through skin tone. The 51-year-old multibillionaire blinded everyone on the high seas when he removed his shirt to reveal his pasty body while on a yacht with a gaggle of women.

Elon's yacht party comes days after he confirmed he welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis , marking 10 children for the entrepreneur.

After dropping the baby bombshell, Elon got the hell out of Dodge and headed to Greece. The CEO ditched his Tesla, opting for a luxury yacht while on the party island of Mykonos Sunday.

Stripping down to his bathing suit bottoms, Elon's shockingly pale frame commanded attention.

Sporting nothing but his black trunks, the father of 10 didn't let his transparent complexion hold him back. Elon had the time of his life, jumping in the Mediterranean Sea before chatting it up with several women on board the almost $20,000-per-week vessel.

The billionaire's close pals, newlyweds Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger , were also spotted on the boat with Elon.

At one point, Emanuel — said to be the inspiration for Ari Gold in Entourage — even hosed down the shirtless SpaceX founder. None of Elon's 10 kids were on the boat.

As Radar reported, Elon secretly welcomed twins with Zilis, who works as the director of operations for one of his companies. The revelation was made after he and the mother of his twins filed a petition to change their children's names in Texas court.

In her filing, she asked for the kids to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

RadarOnline.com discovered Elon's twins with Zilis were born just weeks before he welcomed his second child with his ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes .

Elon has spoken openly about his policy on procreating. When asked how many kids he wants to have, he responded, "As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

Ironically, he's not the only seed spreader living it up in Greece right now.

Khloé Kardashian 's cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Mykonos as he awaits the arrival of his second child with The Kardashians star.

This will mark baby #4 for Tristan, just 6 shy of Elon.

