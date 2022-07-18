ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

America's Fauci to retire by end of Biden's current term

By Anna Rose Layden
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5Oif_0gjv6gga00
The 81-year-old told Politico and CNN he would step away from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to pursue other avenues sometime before January 2025 /POOL/AFP

Anthony Fauci, who has helmed the United States' response to infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's current term, he said in interviews Monday.

The 81-year-old told Politico and CNN he would step down from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to pursue other avenues sometime before January 2025.

"Obviously, you can't go on forever. I do want to do other things in my career, even though I'm at a rather advanced age," Fauci, who is also Biden's chief medical advisor, said to CNN.

He told Politico he did not plan to stay in office long enough to see out Covid-19 because the disease was not going away soon.

"I think we're going to be living with this," said Fauci, who was appointed director of the National Institutes of Health's NIAID in 1984 and has served under seven presidents.

When Covid first spread globally from China, he became a trusted source of reliable information, reassuring the public with his calm and professorial demeanor during frequent media appearances.

But his honest takes on America's failures to get to grips with the virus brought Fauci into conflict with former president Donald Trump, and turned the physician-scientist into a hated figure for some on the right.

Fauci now lives with security protection after his family received death threats and harassment.

But he was conciliatory toward his former nemesis Trump in his Politico interview.

"We developed an interesting relationship," said the Italian-American.

"Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard."

During the 1980s, Fauci became a lightning rod for criticism that the government was not doing enough to stem the rise of HIV-AIDS -- but later forged a close collaboration with activists.

His accomplishments include implementing a fast-track system that widened access to antiretroviral medicines, and working with former president George H.W. Bush to plough in more resources.

Under president George W. Bush, Fauci was the architect of the President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), credited with saving millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa.

As a scientist, he is credited with developing effective treatments for formerly fatal inflammatory diseases, as well as for contributions into understanding how HIV destroys the body's defenses.

Despite his many duties, he continues to treat patients at the NIH's Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Comments / 5

Related
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Expect 'Major Violence' if Donald Trump Indicted, Joe Walsh Warns

Former 2020 Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh recently said that he thinks that Donald Trump's most radicalized supporters would likely turn violent if the former president is indicted following the January 6 hearings. "There is a percentage of Trump's followers who would become violent," Walsh, once a supporter and now...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
China
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy