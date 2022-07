ROSELAND, Neb. — A Roseland man accused of firing multiple gunshots at his neighbor earlier this month has had his case bound over to district court. According to Adams County Court records, the case against Brock Grabill, 31, was bound over to Adams County District Court Monday. He is charged with terroristic threats, attempted second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. An additional charge of unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm was dismissed.

