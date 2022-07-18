ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New brokerage company announces entry into Scottsdale market

 2 days ago
Diversified Commercial Capital provides a wide range of debt and equity advisory solutions and placement for real estate investors, developers and business owners through its network of lenders across the country.

Acquisition financing, refinancing, joint ventures, distressed debt financing and construction financing are just some of the loan origination services provided, a press release stated.

The new company is owned, managed and operated by Chis Natale, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the commercial finance industry and commercial real estate brokerage. He brings a unique background and perspective, having spent many years working as an analyst, underwriter, portfolio manager and lender for regional and national banks along with a large and diverse network of lenders and relationships.

Diversified Commercial Capital is co-founded by Walt Brown, Jr. and has strategically aligned with Diversified Partners. Brown is the founder, CEO, and designated broker of Diversified Partners, a multifaceted development and brokerage company specializing in commercial and residential real estate services.

Based in Scottsdale, Diversified Partners has been a leader in the commercial real estate industry for 26 years. The company specializes in providing asset management, landlord and tenant representation, construction, property and investment management services, both locally and across the country.

Now with Diversified Commercial Capital, the firm will be able to deliver full-service commercial real estate mortgage brokerage services to clients and enhance their competitive edge in attaining financial goals.

“Diversified Partners has worked hard to forge strong, long-term relationships on every level,” Brown said in the press release. “Offering loan origination through Diversified Commercial Capital now bolsters our full suite of services and made perfect sense as we continue to grow and change with the market.”

With like-minded goals to provide valuable guidance, resources and services in the commercial real estate industry, the two companies will work in tandem to accomplish this and exceed client expectations.

“I’m looking forward to working with our clients and prospects to navigate through the economic volatility we’ve started to see,” Natale said in the press release. “More than ever, it’s important to have a reliable team of professionals working for the client and this is another angle covered.”

For more information on Diversified Partners visit link.edgepilot.com/s/ddf7a080/McfU0YuZOU_wdIgAFf7XWw?u=http://www.dpcre.com.

For more information on Diversified Commercial Capital visit link.edgepilot.com/s/53804c35/TWpmH4IKPUmRyRplwi6Whw?u=http://www.diversifed.cc.

