Kendra Horn, a US Senate candidate, joined 164,000 Oklahomans in signing the petition for State Question 820 to legalize medical and recreational marijuana. “I believe Oklahomans have the right to make their voices heard at the ballot box on this and other issues,” said Horn, who is running in a special election for Senate after the Democratic primary for this office was canceled on June 28. “We must protect the initiative petition process that ensures Oklahomans are able to take issues directly to the people.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO