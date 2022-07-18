Anna Maria adopts new alcohol ordinance

July 19, 2022 - RockHouse Live International, a hybrid, live and virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue, will open a new location in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a news release. The exact address was not disclosed. The St. Petersburg venue will have indoor and outdoor seating, a full kitchen and a full liquor bar. It will also use technologies from its publicly traded sister company, VNUE Inc., which records live events and music. The venue has a flagship location in Clearwater Beach. "For the last year I have had so many people come to me and ask if we were going to put a location there, and I am very happy to finally say that we are! Downtown St. Pete is an amazing, vibrant hub, and we are looking forward to bringing our delicious food, our music, and our vibe to this eclectic and fast-growing area, and becoming an integral part of the community," founder Zach Bair said in a press release.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO