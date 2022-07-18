ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anna Maria adopts new alcohol ordinance

By Joe Hendricks
amisun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNA MARIA – The city has a new alcohol ordinance that addresses liquor sales, package liquor stores – and requires some patrons to cover up. The city commission adopted Ordinance 2022-901 on its second and final reading during the July 14 meeting. City Attorney Becky Vose presented...

www.amisun.com

Comments / 5

Related
amisun.com

Commission approves Chiles Group’s paid parking

ANNA MARIA – The city commission has approved an amended site plan that allows the Chiles Group’s Sandbar restaurant to continue to use one of its parking lots for paid public parking. The commission approval granted on July 14 is for the parking lot already being operated at...
thegabber.com

Affordable Housing in St. Petersburg

Affordable homeownership could be attainable for residents in South St. Petersburg by 2024 through a housing partnership with the City and Habitat for Humanity. On July 11, Mayor Ken Welch said he chose Habitat for Humanity for this project because its proposal offered an innovative opportunity for homeownership and a truly affordable mortgage payment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
amisun.com

Mote Marine design process underway

ANNA MARIA – Mote Marine’s contracted architect, Barron Schimberg, has begun work on the plans for a marine educational outreach center on the City Pier. The center was originally expected to open in early 2022. In late April, the Anna Maria City Commission gave Mote Marine a lengthy extension that now anticipates the facility opening by March 2023.
ANNA MARIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Liquor Stores#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
Longboat Observer

County finalizes $100 sale of land near UTC for Mote aquarium

Eight dollars and 50 cents an acre. Along a busy interstate highway. Adjacent to some of the most valuable inland property along the central Gulf Coast. In this time of rapidly escalating real estate prices, that kind of deal is unheard of but not impossible if you’re planning to build a tourism-generating, $130 million aquarium on 11.76 acres of formerly county-owned land between The Mall at University Town Center and Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Vote expected on Largo affordable housing project

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Pinellas County Commission are scheduled to vote on the next step in building nearly 100 affordable housing units. The commission will be voting Tuesday on whether or not to approve the bonds necessary to make the apartments a reality. The project includes a 96-unit multifamily development on a 4.9-acre property along Seminole Boulevard in Largo.
Longboat Observer

Two properties each sell for $1.6 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 4 and July 8. A home on Bird Key and a condominium in Tangerine Bay Club top all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bird Key. Lido Acquisitions LLC sold the home at 319 Bob White Way to Edwin...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Breeze Trolley hits 1 million riders

The Siesta Breeze Trolley recently carried its 1 millionth rider on Siesta Key. The trolleys have been going almost nonstop since the free service's start in 2017 — which helps bring down traffic congestion with the many tourists that visit the area — and there are numbers to prove it.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront hotel sold, will undergo 'extensive' renovation

The DoubleTree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach has been sold by its longtime owner for an undisclosed amount. The 125-room hotel was purchased by South Carolina developer OTO Development, which is going to renovate the 33-year-old property. OTO says in a statement that “an extensive renovation” will begin late...
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

RockHouse Live International to open downtown venue

July 19, 2022 - RockHouse Live International, a hybrid, live and virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue, will open a new location in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a news release. The exact address was not disclosed. The St. Petersburg venue will have indoor and outdoor seating, a full kitchen and a full liquor bar. It will also use technologies from its publicly traded sister company, VNUE Inc., which records live events and music. The venue has a flagship location in Clearwater Beach. "For the last year I have had so many people come to me and ask if we were going to put a location there, and I am very happy to finally say that we are! Downtown St. Pete is an amazing, vibrant hub, and we are looking forward to bringing our delicious food, our music, and our vibe to this eclectic and fast-growing area, and becoming an integral part of the community," founder Zach Bair said in a press release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Bank of America's Longboat Key location reopens

Bank of America’s Longboat Key location at 500 Bay Isles Road has reopened permanently. “Customers have been very grateful that we are back open,” new branch manager Martin Duffy said. Since the branch reopened June 27, location hours have been adjusted to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SMH-Venice announces 100th baby born after opening its doors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After opening its doors in November 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has welcomed the 100th baby delivered. Benjamin Anthony Moran was born on July 16 at 9:39 p.m. to proud parents Miranda Weese and Kevin Moran. This is the family’s second child, and Benjamin will join his 6-year-old big brother Aiden at home in Englewood.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Slicker, Rotary of AMI continue fundraising efforts for Ukraine

CORTEZ – A partnership between Slicker’s Eatery owner Bob Slicker and the Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island to raise money to buy supplies for the people of Ukraine will continue into the foreseeable future. The two joined forces after Rotary Club members had a meeting at Slicker’s...
CORTEZ, FL
amisun.com

Piney Point stormwater to be discharged into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO – Approximately 4.5 million gallons of stormwater contained in a storage pond at the Piney Point property will soon be discharged into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee (SeaPort Manatee). The water to be discharged contains elevated levels of salinity (salt) but does not contain the same high levels...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 40-acre industrial park to be built in Palmetto

Construction is starting on new industrial park in Palmetto. Stonemont Financial Group, a commercial real estate investment firm outside of Atlanta, is building the 427,000-square-foot park on 38.2 acres at 830 17th Street, just off of U.S. 41 in north Manatee County. The company is not disclosing the cost of...
PALMETTO, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy