Arkansas State

Barnett’s January 6 trial delayed again

By C.C. McCandless
KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial of an Arkansas man facing federal charges for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed due to health issues of the defendant’s attorney. Gravette’s Richard Barnett, 61, is facing a host of charges and...

www.ksn.com

Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
HeySoCal

SFV man convicted in attempted $27M PPP fraud gets 11 years

An Encino-based businessman was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and three months behind bars for attempting to bilk the federal coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program out of $27 million by submitting more than two dozen bogus applications for loans. Robert Benlevi, 53, was also ordered to pay $3 million in restitution,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Judge prevents Wesson from acting as LA City Council replacement

A Superior Court judge Tuesday again blocked Herb Wesson from acting as a temporary replacement for suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, adding more confusion to the representation of the 10th District. The ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel prevents Wesson from performing any council functions....
LOS ANGELES, CA

