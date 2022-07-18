ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Carbon County sheriff's deputy on leave after fatal crash

KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBON COUNTY - Three agencies are investigating a fatal crash involving a Carbon County Sheriff's patrol vehicle on Friday night. Sheriff Josh McQuillan says two men were struck by the car and were pronounced dead at...

www.kulr8.com

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday. The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show. Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved. McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.
