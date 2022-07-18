ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Conservancy of Southwest Florida celebrates 40 years of sea turtle research

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MFaw_0gjv3Jgc00

NAPLES, Fla. — Over the past 40 years, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida has documented thousands of nests and hundreds of thousands of hatchlings.

According to a press release, the program was first established to protect nests from predators - including raccoons, ghost crabs, armadillos and opossums on Keewaydin Island. Since only one in 1,000 sea turtles survives to adulthood, it’s an important effort to protect the threatened species.

Over the years, the project has grown into one of the longest continuously running sea turtle monitoring programs of its kind in the country.

An example of this is a mother loggerhead turtle named Emily. For the past 30 years, the team has spotted Emily 13 times since she was first flipper-tagged in 1988 - with the latest sighting in 2019.

Kathy Worley, the conservancy’s environmental science director, said that the team is seeing some original hatchlings coming back to nest.

“In addition to monitoring nesting activity, preventing predation by resident wildlife and tagging the turtles to monitor nesting through the years, we conduct cooperative research with agencies and universities to gain insight into the life history of sea turtles to better protect them,” Worley said.

The Conservancy’s sea turtle program has trained more than 130 interns - many of whom have gone on to continue working with sea turtles. For example, Jill Schmid was an intern in 1997. She went on to be a sea turtle field biologist who has been working with the conservancy on the incubation temperature study to use the data to determine whether Keewaydin nests are producing male or female hatchlings.

Learn more about the Conservancy’s work by going to their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant launches in Collier County

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Naples artificial reef

This was a dive in around 80 FOW at an artificial reef out of Naples/Fort Myers area. Speared some nice snapper at this spot along with some big porgy as well. Still new to this whole spearfishing thing so I miss some shots. Always right in front of their nose or right above the head.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle Conservancy#The Turtles#Keewaydin Island
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Students get hands-on at FGCU's Marine Science Camp

Middle schoolers in Bonita Springs took a deep dive into better understanding our local waterways while attending Florida Gulf Coast University's summer camp. The Marine Science Camp helped campers immerse themselves in nature while answering tough questions and conducting different field experiments each day. Camp Counselor Abby Brown said this...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Hot tickets across the state. » Jon Lovitz — July 21, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, and a dish or two sporting its shrimp. As for the entertainment, the Original Shrimp Dock offers music on two stages nightly. Dueling Pianos, anyone? That’s every Friday and Saturday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

There is a plan to transform the Fort Myers Yacht Basin by adding shops, restaurants and a new walking area. Fort Myers is in the process of negotiating for the new marina. With a new environment comes new excitement, but that new environment is also some people’s biggest concern.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy