Milwaukee, WI

Republican Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter — more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined — although Democrat Alex Lasry did loan his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes collected $2.1 million in donations and finished the quarter with $1.5 million in hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $900,000 and loaned her campaign $600,000 to give herself about $460,000 in cash.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson collected $230,000, leaving him with $240,000 in cash.

All the Democrats spent more than they brought in during the quarter. Barnes spent $2.2 million, Godlewski invested $2.7 million in her campaign and Nelson spent $530,000.

NOT SURE
2d ago

The true be none the problem is because the 99% of Americans competing with the 1% of wealthy Americans and they pay them /the politicians to mislead us to believe that the problem is the middle class having aspirations beyond the so-called 1% expectation of what their the /99% of American's ambitions should be ,so they set the politicians on a path in society to divide and conquer to keep you all trying to one up each other in political oppression / or malfeasance simply as a diversions as they raid taxpayer coffers.

Homer
2d ago

Follow the money!!! Conflict of Interest media outlets really profit from their lies…. Political campaigns should be not for profit for TV/Radio/internet stations… they should have to declare every cent received every time an advertisement is played. POTLICKERS!!!!

