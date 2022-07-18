ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Which AFC South Rival Players Would Help the Jaguars the Most?

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been at the bottom of the AFC South for quite some time now, with the franchise finishing with four consecutive last-place finishes after winning the AFC South crown in 2017. There are several reasons for the last-place...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Leonard Fournette News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are confident in Leonard Fournette, as they re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $21 million earlier this offseason. However, according to a report out of Tampa Bay, Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's weight this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement,...
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette minicamp weight 'not a good sign'

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports "coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement," in response to Leonard Fournette beginning mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds. (BucsWire) Fantasy Impact:. Fournette has yet to impress the Tampa Bay coaching staff this offseason after not attending OTAs and now beginning...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel

Welcome to the mid-week edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. Training camps across the league open next week and player movement has been slow, to say the least. However, there is still the looming suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And that’s where we start as we look...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins will face the Steelers in a Sunday night game in Week 7 (Oct. 23) matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. PITTSBURGH STEELERS. 2021 Record: 9-7-1, second in the AFC North (lost against Kansas City in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns show interest in Jimmy Garoppolo amid Deshaun Watson debacle

The Cleveland Browns have been in quite the pickle this offseason after trading for Deshaun Watson. He still has several lawsuits filed against him and the NFL has been discussing his potential suspension length for quite some time. That decision should come to fruition soon and it sounds like Cleveland is eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup plan.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence focused on making "big improvements" in 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is focused on making "big improvements" in his sophomore. Lawrence spoke to CBS Sports about his outlook on the 2022 season following the arrival of new head coach Doug Pederson. Asked, "If you could accomplish one thing in 2022, what would it be?" Lawrence responded "Just to make some big improvements from last year, individually and as a team. Obviously when you're the quarterback, the better you play, the more games you're gonna have a chance to win. Trying to put us in a position to win every game we're in. And as a team, just coming together, gelling together. Obviously, we went through a lot last year, but I can see us building this thing. ... We're just trying to win as many games as possible, hopefully, make a playoff run. Who knows? We gotta win the first game first. We'll start there, and just build every week." For the Jaguars to have any hope of a playoff run, Lawrence will need to make good on his goal of big improvements, after a rookie season where he threw more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (12).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy