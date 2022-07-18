Federal court says government can’t force SC to allow trans athletes on girls teams

Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled three years ago that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions on Indian land without the consent of the tribes living there. Well today, the court narrowed that decision, ruling that the state could prosecute non-Indigenous people for crimes committed against Native Americans in Indian Country. The decision prompted an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has written extensively and sympathetically about the abuses inflicted on Indigenous tribes in the course of American history. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.

