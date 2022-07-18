Woman shot and killed in West Allis was a mother of four, family says

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday.

Police said in a statement the 25-year-old man was arrested at a local hotel. Police are not seeking any other suspects. Officers believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and shared a domestic relationship.

Officers arrived around 12:30 p.m. near 72nd and Madison for reports of shots fired. There they found the 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the scene of the incident.

When officers arrived, a shooter was not there.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada.

Her family spoke out Monday afternoon. Her family says she was a mother to four young children—the youngest is three months old.

"She was a great woman, great daughter," said Lozada's sister Shakira Acevedo. "She was a great mom. She always was with the kids. She always took care of them."

On Monday afternoon, the family says Lozada was cleaning out a pool for the kids to play in when she was shot in the backyard. The family says her oldest son, who is 5 years old, was with her and witnessed it.

West Allis Police say first responders rushed to the home near 72nd and Greenfield. That's where they tried to save Lozada, but she died at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, police say found a 25-year-old suspect at an area hotel and took him into custody. They say Lozada and the suspect shared a domestic relationship.

According to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence took the lives of 68 people statewide in 2020.

"She's not here no more with us but she'll be here in our hearts," Acevedo said. "She knows I love her. She's my only sister, and I miss her already."

The family has established a Go Fund Me for funeral and childcare costs.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000.

