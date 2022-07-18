ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

License revoked for Buhrke's Pet Resort following dog death

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQl5A_0gjv2sAu00

The town of Marana has revoked Buhrke's Pet Resort's license. This move follows an investigation into a dog death which happened early July.

Marana officials released the following statement Tuesday, July 19:

After a thorough investigation of Buhrke’s Pet Resort by Marana Animal Services, it was determined to be in the best interest of the animals being boarded at the facility that they be removed and transported to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for safe keeping.

After multiple inspections of the facility, it was determined that there was sufficient grounds for revocation of the business license under Town Code. Details of the inspections and the findings are outlined in letters provided to Mr. Buhrke on July 9th and July 15th. Multiple citations for neglect have been issued to the owner and employees of the facility.

A total of nine dogs were removed from Buhrke’s Pet Resort by Marana Animal Control and taken to the Humane Society. Two dogs have been picked up by their owners. The remaining dogs will stay at the Humane Society until they are returned to their owners or surrendered to the Humane Society. All dogs are being well cared for by the staff at the Humane Society.

KGUN 9 first confirmed Marana Animal Control was sent out to the 'Pet Resort' several times over the past few months to look into complaints.

They began a formal investigation after a dog death earlier this month .

A Tucson family reported the death after finding their dog Ella dead in one of the resort's kennels without food or water.

"When I found her, she had no water, didn't look that she had any food," said Cesar Nava, owner of the German Shepherd-Lab Mix Ella.

He said he found her, "lying down on the ground and she was hard as a rock."

The family had dropped off their two dogs to Buhrke's Pet Resort and Training on Saturday, July 2. Nava said they have had Ella since she was a puppy, she was an emotional service dog to his wife and was 7 years old.

"At this point finding closure for not only myself, the community, but also Steven Buhrke so he understands what he did and what his business did was cruel," Nava said.

Cesar Nava
A Tucson family reported the death of their dog, Ella (seen here) after finding her dead with no food or water in one of the kennels at Buhrke's Pet Resort in Marana.

When they went to pick them up on Tuesday, July 5, Nava said he found Ella lying dead in the kennel.

"I paid for my dogs' visit and I went and waited for them to come back with my animal but they said he couldn't find them," said Nava, "So I went back there myself to go look for my dogs. I found one of my German Shepherds and my other dog, my German Shepherd-Lab Mix. I found her on the ground dead and they didn't even see her. They didn't know that she was still back there."

Nava says they received the results Monday, confirming their dog died from environmental heat exhaustion.

"I took the dog to the vet and then I had her sent for an [necropsy] over at the U of A to get the final conclusion on what happened," Nava said.

Cesar Nava
A Tucson family reported the death of their dog, Ella (seen here) after finding her dead with no food or water in one of the kennels at Buhrke's Pet Resort in Marana.

"I'm happy that this place is shut down and it's not going to happen to any other pet," Nava said.

KGUN 9 is still waiting on obtaining the necropsy results.

We reached to out to the owner of Buhrke's Pet Resort following their license being revoked, but were unable to make contact.

RELATED: Local 'pet resort' leaves family with dead dog, unanswered questions

Local 'pet resort' leaves family with dead dog, unanswered questions

——-
Denelle Confair is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Heat deaths rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat has killed more people in Pima County this year. Heat killed 17 people in Pima County and most were not living their lives on the street. Anyone who’s lived in Arizona who awhile understands just how hot it can be. But you still may not appreciate that the heat can be enough to kill you even in your own home.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marana, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Marana, AZ
Marana, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Government
Marana, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Kennel#Lying Down#Buhrke S Pet Resort#Marana Animal Services#Marana Animal Control
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Discover The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain With a $200 Resort Credit

With summer in full gear, there’s still time to book your ultimate summer escape. Stay in the lap of luxury with the unmatched beauty of the Sonoran desert at your doorstep at the inimitable Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. For a limited time, enjoy a $200 resort credit per stay when...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Man wounded by gunshot near Grant and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Grant and Oracle Roads. One adult man was found in the area with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to TPD. Police say no suspects...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Sheriff seeks missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable adult. 66-year-old Leigh St. Martin is described as 5-feet, 2-inches, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found safe Thursday after going missing earlier in the day. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Leigh St. Martin went missing around 11 a.m. from near Cardinal and Irvington. By 3:45 p.m., the PCSD said 66-year-old St. Martin...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy