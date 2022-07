ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on North Grand late Monday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Poice Department said the person was crossing North Grand in the 1000 block when a dark car going southbound hit him. Police said he wasn’t walking on a designated crosswalk. The driver of the car came back and stayed at the scene for a while before leaving. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO