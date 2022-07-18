ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chernin Brothers’ High School Comedy ‘Incoming’ Adds Thomas Barbusca (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt7tC_0gjv1ovR00

Thomas Barbusca has joined the cast of “Incoming,” a high-school comedy from directors Dave and John Chernin.

The project reunites Barbusca and the Chernin brothers, who worked together on the Fox TV comedy “The Mick.”

“Incoming” follows four incoming freshmen as they navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever high school party. The cast also includes “The Black Phone” actor Mason Thames, Bobby Cannavale and fellow “Mick” alum Kaitlin Olson.

The Chernin brothers, also known for the long-running show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” are writing and directing in their feature filmmaking debut. Artists Road and Spyglass Media Group are co-financing “Incoming,” which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Bros” filmmaker Nick Stoller will produce with Conor Welch through his company Stoller Global Solutions. Additional producers include Artists Road principals Todd Garner, Peter Principato and Ben Silverman, and CEO Mark Korshak.

Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, president of production, are executive producing with Chris Stone, VP of production and development, and overseeing the project on behalf of Spyglass. Noah Nusinow is overseeing the production on behalf of Artists Road.

Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc. and Off-Road Productions. The company, which is focused on producing moderately budgeted film comedies, is currently in post-production on its first feature film, “Reunion,” starring Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford.

The 19-year-old Barbusca will appear next in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Luckiest Girl Alive” at Netflix. Along with “The Mick,” his TV credits are “Black Monday” and “Chad,” while his film roles to date include “Big Time Adolescence” and “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

Barbusca is repped by Gersh, AFA Prime Talent Media and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brett Goldstein Asked ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Hannah Waddingham If He Should Do ‘Thor’ Cameo

Brett Goldstein says he was forbidden to let anyone know that he filmed a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Even his parents didn’t know. However, the actor’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham tells me that he asked her what he should do when the offer came in to play Hercules in the post-credit scene opposite Russell Crowe as his father Zeus. “He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing and was wondering if I should take it?’” Waddingham said Monday night the “Ted Lasso” Emmy FYC event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you having a little bit of a moment?’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I went, ‘Are you seriously thinking you might not play Hercules for like three seconds?’”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Oscar Winner Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix. Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted to the streamer’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.'”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Silverman
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Thomas Barbusca
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Fox#Spyglass Media Group#Stoller Global Solutions#Artists First Inc
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74. The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery. Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Criminal Minds' Resurrected by Paramount Plus With Original Cast

Criminal Minds is back from the dead. Paramount+ has officially resurrected the procedural drama, which ended in February 2020 following a 15-season run on CBS, formally greenlighting the revival series on Thursday. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster will return...
TV SERIES
Variety

Rebecca Balding, ‘Soap’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actress best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a battle with ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

The Best Fashion Steals to Snag at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here, and as always the retailer is churning out some of the best deals of the year on designer brands. You might want to clear out your closet because it’s unlikely you’ll make your out of their website without a full shopping cart full of goods…and we won’t blame you. What’s in our carts? These timeless Ray-Ban Sunglasses ($85 off), this can-do-no-wrong Free People sweater ($43 off), these classic Chelsea boots (31% off) and these premium Alo leggings (32% off). The annual deals event runs through July 31  but you’ll...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

‘Uncoupled’ Trailer: Neil Patrick Harris Gets Unceremoniously Dumped In Netflix Series – Update

UPDATED, 10 AM: Netflix has released the full trailer for Uncoupled, the upcoming eight-part series starring Neil Patrick Harris, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family). Harris stars as a gay man in his mid-forties navigating the single life in New York City after he was unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years in the series that also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte and Stephanie Faracy join as guest stars. Check out the trailer above and previously announced teaser trailer below.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy