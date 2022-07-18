ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Harris, Newsom Engage With Donors as Possible 2024 Bids Loom If Biden Doesn't Run

By Brian Schwartz, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris and Govs. Gavin Newsom and Jared Polis are among a group of Democrats who are making moves their associates say appear to be steps to prepare for a White House run if Joe Biden opts not to seek a second term. A Wall Street executive...

Comments / 138

Fabian Ruiz
2d ago

Almighty father, God needs to eliminate these evil souls destroying United States Of America Country and safety for American citizens! Lucifer is currently deceiving everyone on earth especially in United States Of America Country!

Reply(4)
43
Janet Strain
2d ago

Harris couldn't get 1% last time she ran. I she thinks she will get more this time she needs her head examined. Who is she going to sleep with...lol

Reply(1)
25
Dee Cee
2d ago

Dear voters. look at California and the slum it has become. thanks to Newsome and Harris. while it would be nice to see Newsome go somewhere, I love my country too much to wish him to DC

Reply(2)
24
