NC man plans to pay for wedding with $100,000 lottery win

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — William Jones, of Richlands, drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his grill, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” he said.

Jones, a 32-year-old turkey farmer, bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville.

Jones said he bought an Extreme Cash ticket earlier in the day and won $500, so he decided to buy another ticket.

“It was worth the $20,” Jones said.

He collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,016.

Jones said he has a special event in mind that he wants to use his winnings on.

“I think I’ll go ahead and pay for our wedding,” he said.