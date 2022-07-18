ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Registration open for 2022 Citywide Garage Sale in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gx2TF_0gjv12pw00

Sales scheduled to take place Aug. 12-14, 2022

The City of Norman 2022 Citywide Garage Sale will be held Aug. 12-14, 2022, and registration will be open through noon Aug. 5, 2022.

By registering, the address of participating parties and corresponding sale days will be made available through a list for shoppers at the City of Norman website, City Hall and the Norman Police Department beginning Aug. 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. Those registering can choose to participate in one, two or all three days of the citywide garage sale. Setup and breakdown times for each garage sale will be at the discretion of the participating party.

TO REGISTER, SUBMIT APPLICABLE ADDRESS AND DATES DESIRED FOR PARTICIPATION. PLEASE REGISTER ONE OF THREE WAYS:

No City garage sale permit is required for sales during this designated timeframe. Registration is optional; registration is not required to host a garage sale. Signs will not be provided by the City of Norman for this event.

###

