Five people injured after customer drives vehicle into Alabama restaurant. Alcohol believed to have been a factor.

Officials say five people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the front of an Alabama restaurant Sunday evening.

Tuscaloosa police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident, which happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV drove through the front of the La Gran Fiesta restaurant on Highway 69 South.

Five people were injured in the crash and transported to a Tuscaloosa hospital. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening at the time, police said.

After crashing into the restaurant, police say the vehicle backed out and left scene. Soon after the vehicle was involved in another crash, colliding with two cars near a local elementary school.

Laferris Jamarco Williams, 30, of Tuscaloosa, was taken into custody. Police say Williams had been consuming alcohol prior to the crash and had been a customer of the restaurant.

Williams was charged with DUI as well as 5 counts of third-degree assault.