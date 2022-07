BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting off O’Neal Lane that left one person injured, Tuesday (July 19) evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was shortly before 6 p.m. when deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oneal Lane in regards to a domestic situation.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO